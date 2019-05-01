Square wilts 5.6% after soft Q2 guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) slumps 5.6% after Q2 adjusted EPS guidance of 14 cents-16 cents trails the consensus estimate of 18 cents and guidance for Q2 adjusted revenue of $545M-$555M trails the consensus of $555.3M.

For FY2019, Square increases its adjusted revenue forecast range to $2.25B-$2.28B from $2.22B-$2.25B; compares with consensus of $2.25B.

FY2019 adjusted EPS guidance is unchanged at 74 cents-78 cents.

Q1 adjusted EPS of 11 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 8 cents, increased from 6 cents in the year-ago period.

Q1 adjusted revenue of $489.1M rose from $306.8M a year ago; compares with consensus estimate of $479.6M.

Q1 gross payment volume of $22.6B rose 27% Y/Y, slipped from $23.0B in Q4 2018.

Previously: Square beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May 1)