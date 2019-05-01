Alnylam Onpattro sales $26.3M in Q1

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Q1 results ($M): ONPATTRO sales: $26.3M.

Net loss: (188.8) (-28.1%); loss/share: (1.73) (-22.7%).

Key future events: ONPATTRO approvals in Japan and Canada; complete givosiran marketing applications in U.S. and Europe; complete enrollment in Phase 3 ILLUMINATE-A study of lumasiran; initiate ILLUMINATE-C in patients with impaired renal function; initiate Phase 3 APOLLO-B study of patisiran in hereditary and wild type ATTR amyloidosis patients with cardiomyopathy.

Key expected data readout: Topline results from Phase 3 studies of inclisiran in Q3 (by collaboration partner The Medicines Company).

