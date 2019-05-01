Annaly Capital -1.0% on plans to cut Q2 dividend; Q1 core EPS in-line

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) slips 1.0% in after-hours trading after pre-announcing a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, down from its prior dividend of 30 cents, for Q2 and for the rest of 2019.

Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Keyes cites an environment characterized by "a flattening yield curve and compressed spreads" for the move.

"We remain committed to delivering high quality earnings and a stable yield without assuming excessive risk or sacrificing liquidity," he said.

Q1 net interest income of $218.5M falls from $272.9M in Q4 and $512.1M in the year-ago quarter; net interest margin, excluding PAA, was 1.51% vs. 1.49% in Q4 2018 and 1.52% in Q1 2018.

Q1 core EPS (excluding PAA) of 29 cents, in-line with consensus estimate, was unchanged from Q4 2018 and vs. 30 cents in Q1 2018.

Book value per common share of $9.67 at March 31, 2019 increased from $9.39 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Conference call on May 2 at 9:00 AM ET.

