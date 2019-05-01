Royal Gold President/CEO Jensen to retire by Q1 2020

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) +0.8% after-hours after posting in-line FQ3 earnings and a 5% Y/Y decline in revenues to $109M, as well as announcing the planned retirement of President and CEO Tony Jensen.

Jensen, who has served as CEO since 2006, says he expects to retire by the end of calendar Q1 2020.

RGLD says the decline in Q3 revenue was due to lower average gold, silver and copper prices, as well as lower stream revenue primarily attributable to lower gold and copper sales at Mount Milligan.

Q3 cash flow from operations fell 26% Y/Y to $77.4M from $104.6M in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to lower proceeds from stream and royalty interests and the receipt of a $20.8M income tax receivable from a foreign taxing authority in the year-ago quarter.

Gold equivalent volume fell 3.6% Y/Y to 84.2K oz.