HCP Q1 FFO matches estimate; reaffirms 2019 guidance

HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Q1 FFO per share of 43 cents, matches the consensus estimate and declines from 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Total Q1 FFO of $207.8M vs. $219.4M a year earlier.
HCP rises 0.2% in after-hours trading.
Q1 same-property portfolio cash net operating income growth of 3.0%, with senior housing -0.7%, life science +6.5%, and medical office +4.2%.
Reaffirms FY2019 adjusted FFO and total portfolio SPP cash NO guidance.
In April 2019, HCP bought a portfolio of nine senior housing properties with a total of 1,242 units for $445M; in conjunction with the acquisition HCP agreed to provide up to $40M junior financing on four new developments.
HCP will get a purchase option to acquire each project at a 6.25% cap rate on stabilized NOI.
In May 2019 HCP expanded its relationship with Oakmont by acquiring three newly built senior housing communities in California for $113M; consists of 132 assisted-living units and 68 memory-care units with a current occupancy of 98%.
