HCP Q1 FFO matches estimate; reaffirms 2019 guidance

HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Q1 FFO per share of 43 cents, matches the consensus estimate and declines from 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Q1 FFO of $207.8M vs. $219.4M a year earlier.

HCP rises 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Q1 same-property portfolio cash net operating income growth of 3.0%, with senior housing -0.7%, life science +6.5%, and medical office +4.2%.

Reaffirms FY2019 adjusted FFO and total portfolio SPP cash NO guidance.

In April 2019, HCP bought a portfolio of nine senior housing properties with a total of 1,242 units for $445M; in conjunction with the acquisition HCP agreed to provide up to $40M junior financing on four new developments.