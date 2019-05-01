MetLife +1.4% after Q1 EPS beats

MetLife (NYSE:MET) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.48 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.27 and increased from $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

MetLife rises 1.4% in after-hours trading.

Q1 total adjusted revenue of $15.4B, falling short of $16.0B consensus estimate, rose 2% from $15.1B a year ago.

Book value per share, excluding AOCI other than FCTA, increased to $45.58 as of March 31, 2019, up 5% from $43.36 at March 31, 2018.

Q1 adjusted net investment income of $4.3B, rose 1% Y/Y.

By region, segment earnings from the U.S. rose 11% Y/Y, Asia rose 13% Y/Y on a constant-currency basis, Latin America fell 1% on a constant-currency basis, while Europe, the Middle East, and Africa increased 23%.

Conference call on May 2 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: MetLife beats by $0.21, misses on adj. revenue (May 1)