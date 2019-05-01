Chevron deal for Pasadena refinery finally completed after delay

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it completed the $350M purchase of the Pasadena, Tex., refinery from Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), adding a second refinery to the company's Gulf Coast downstream business.

The sale was agreed in January but CVX held up the transfer of ownership in early April, telling PBR it had to prove the refinery would operate as promised following some maintenance issues.

The purchase includes the refinery, which has the capacity to process ~110K bbl/day of light crude, and a tank farm with a storage capacity of 5.1M barrels of crude oil and refined products.