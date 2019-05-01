Equinix marks sequential growth in strong Q1

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) posted adjusted funds from operations that grew 18% from the previous quarter, amid revenues that grew 12% from the prior year and 4% from last quarter.

Revenues hit $1.363B and operating income rose 3% sequentially to $280M.

EBITDA meanwhile rose 7% Q/Q to $660M, with a margin of 48%. Net income rose 7% Q/Q to $118M.

It's "our best ever Q1 operating results including our largest ever quarter-over-quarter revenue step-up and our second-highest net bookings," says CEO Charles Meyers. Bookings spanned more than 3,000 customers with cross-border bookings up substantially, he says.

For Q2, it's expecting revenues of $1.381B-$1.391B (up 2% sequentially at the midpoint), and EBITDA of $649M-$659M.

For the full year, it sees revenues of $5.545B-$5.595B (up 9-10% Y/Y), a $25M boost from previous guidance. EBITDA is forecast at $2.64B-$2.68B, with margins of 47-48%. AFFO is forecast at $1.88B-$1.91B (up 13-15%) and AFFO/share at $22.37-$22.73.

Earnings call slides

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m.

Previously: Equinix misses by $0.30, beats on revenue (May. 01 2019)

Press release