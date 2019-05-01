Hannon Armstrong wraps up $319M of deals in Q1

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Q1 core earnings of $20.9M, or 33 cents per share, rose from $14.3M, or 27 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $32.9M increased from $27.9M a year ago.

Closed $319M of transactions in the quarter vs. $108M in Q1 2018; pipeline remains over $2.5B.

Confirms previously issued guidance for core EPS growth of 2%-6% on compounded annual basis over three years equivalent to $1.37 at midpoint for 2019 and $1.43 at midpoint for 2020.

