Marathon Oil posts Q1 earnings beat on higher production, lower costs

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) +2.8% after-hours as it easily beats Q1 earnings expectations, helped by higher production and lower costs at its U.S. shale assets.

MRO says Q1 total U.S. production rose 4% Y/Y to 296K net boe/day, including a 6% increase in oil production to 203K net bbl/day; U.S. oil production jumped 11% to 177K net bbl/day.

Q1 U.S. unit production costs fell 12% to $5.21/boe due to ongoing cost reductions across its U.S. resource plays, particularly in the Northern Delaware Basin.

For Q2, MRO expects total oil production of 200K-220K net bbl/day, with U.S. oil production of 180K-190K net bbl/day.

MRO says development capital spending totaled $569M, down 8% Y/Y; its annual $2.4B capital budget remains unchanged.