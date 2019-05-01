Prudential Financial slides 2.7% after Q1 core EPS miss

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) falls 2.7% in after-hours trading after Q1 adjusted operating EPS of $3.00 trails the consensus estimate of $3.15 and declines from $3.08 in the year-ago quarter.

Current quarter adjusted operating EPS includes a 2 cent per share charge for notable items as well as 22 cents per share from higher deferred and long-term employee compensation expenses in Corporate & Other Operations and PGIM, from market appreciation and seasonal impacts.

Q1 adjusted operating income by segment vs. year ago: