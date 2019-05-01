Financials | Earnings News

Prudential Financial slides 2.7% after Q1 core EPS miss

|About: Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)|By:, SA News Editor

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRUfalls 2.7% in after-hours trading after Q1 adjusted operating EPS of $3.00 trails the consensus estimate of $3.15 and declines from $3.08 in the year-ago quarter.

Current quarter adjusted operating EPS includes a 2 cent per share charge for notable items as well as 22 cents per share from higher deferred and long-term employee compensation expenses in Corporate & Other Operations and PGIM, from market appreciation and seasonal impacts.

Q1 adjusted operating income by segment vs. year ago:

    PGIM -- $214M fell vs. $232M.

    Retirement -- $251M vs. $317M.

    Group Insurance -- $53M vs. $55M.

    Individual Annuities -- $472M vs. $519M.

    Individual Life -- $105M vs. $36M.

    International-Life Planner -- $481M vs. $416M.

    International-Gibraltar Life & Other Operations -- $441M-$440M.

Adjusted book value per common share of $96.76 at March 31, 2019 vs. $93.55 at March 31, 2018.

Assets under management of $1.46T at March 31, 2019 vs. $1.39T a year earlier.

Conference call on May 2 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Prudential Financial misses by $0.15 (May 1)

