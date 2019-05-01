Manulife Q1 core ROE improves to 14.2% vs. 13.4%

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Q1 core earnings of C$1.55B, or C$0.76 per share, increased from C$1.30B, or C$0.64 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Core return on equity of 14.2% compares with 13.4% in the year-ago quarter.

"New business value grew 31% with double-digit increases across all of our operating segments. And while net flows were negative, they improved significantly from the prior quarter," said President and CEO Roy Gori.

Reports 2.1 percentage point improvement in expense efficiency ratio to 49.9%.

Book value per common share excluding AOCI of C$19.06 at March 31, 2019 vs. C$17.28 in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on May 2 at 8:00 AM ET.

