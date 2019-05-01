CyrusOne -1.8% after Q1 revenue misses; adjusts 2019 capex guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) slips 1.8% in after-hours trading after Q1 revenue of $225M misses the average analyst estimate of $231.4M; compares with $196.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 normalized FFO per share of 82 cents, beats the consensus estimate of 78 cents.

Reaffirms 2019 normalized FFO per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40 and for revenue guidance of $960M-$1.00B.