Apache slides after big Q1 earnings miss, revenue decline

Apache (NYSE:APA) -3.5% after-hours as Q1 earnings miss expectations and revenues fell 6% Y/Y to $1.64B.

Q1 adjusted production rose 19% Y/Y to 437K boe/day, and U.S. production of 292K boe/day topped company guidance by 5K boe/day, with Permian Basin output surging 36% Y/Y to reach a record 248K boe/day.

At Alpine High, APA says Q1 production soared 165% Y/Y to 70K boe/day, in-line with company guidance, and continues to make significant progress on drilling and completion costs in the play.

APA says upstream oil and gas spending totaled $597M in the quarter, and it reiterates full-year capex guidance of ~$2.4B.

APA reiterates production guidance of 6%-10% growth from year-end 2018 to year-end 2019, including 12%-16% growth in the U.S. and 5% growth in Permian oil.