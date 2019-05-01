Rubicon Project +1.8% as it nears EBITDA break-even

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) is up 1.8% postmarket after beating expectations on top and bottom lines with its Q1 report.

Revenues grew 30% to $32.4M, and the company trimmed its net loss to $12.5M from a prior-year $27.8M.

Correspondingly, adjusted EBITDA improved to -$0.1M from a year-ago -$14.2M.

“For the first quarter, we delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth and were essentially Adjusted EBITDA break-even in our seasonally slowest quarter,” says CEO Michael Barrett. “Our strong year-over-year revenue performance was based on continued market share growth in video, as well as our strong overall competitive position during a time when buyers continue to reduce the number of exchanges they work with."

For Q2, the company expects to be slightly positive in adjusted EBITDA.

