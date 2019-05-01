Quotient Limited +5.1% as it gets CE Mark for IH Microarray

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is up 5.1% after hours after receiving a CE Mark for its initial Immunohematology Microarray for use with its CE-Marked MosaiQ diagnostic platform.

That follows on the successful wrap-up of a first EU field trial in July 2018, and submitting the technical dossier for approval in late September.

“In line with our product portfolio roadmap, the next IH microarray will move from development into field trials shortly, in conjunction with the submission of the clinical data from our ongoing initial SDS Microarray’s European field trial for CE Mark approval," says CEO Franz Walt.

