Production gains power Antero Resources' Q1 results

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) +1.8% after-hours following in-line Q1 earnings results and an 8% Y/Y rise in revenues to $1.21B.

AR says Q1 adjusted EBITDAX fell 9% Y/Y to $443M, citing substantial gain for settled marketing derivatives in the prior-year period due to extreme cold weather conditions in the U.S. Northeast in January 2018.

Q1 net daily gas equiv. production jumped 30% Y/Y to 3.1B cfe/day; liquids production surged 44% to 148K bbl/day, contributing 35% of total product revenues before hedges.

AR's average realized natural gas price before hedging was $3.30/Mcf, up 5% Y/Y and a $0.15/Mcf premium to the average Nymex Henry Hub price; including hedges, AR's average realized natural gas price was $3.79/Mcf, a $0.64 premium to the average Nymex price.

Meanwhile, Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) reported below consensus Q1 earnings while revenues rose 20% Y/Y; pro forma distributable cash flow increased 28% to $166M.

AM says FY 2019 dividend guidance of $1.23-$1.25/share and pro forma DCF coverage guidance of 1.1x-1.2x remains unchanged; for 2020, AM targets DCF coverage of ~1.2x with high single digit growth in return of capital to shareholders as compared to 2019.