Enterprise Products sees demand for more Permian pipeline capacity

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) says it is "receiving serious interest from customers" for another long haul crude pipeline from the Permian Basin to Houston.

EPD is in talks with producers who can absorb large amounts of crude like a "big sponge," CEO Jim Teague said in today's earnings conference call, adding that the company had filed permits to build the line, which would be called Midland-to-ECHO 3.

EPD already operates the Midland-to-ECHO crude pipeline which just went into service, and the company has been in the process of increasing capacity on the line by 45K bbl/day to 620K bbl/day.

Teague's comments came as EPD reported better than expected Q1 earnings even as overall revenue fell, thanks to lower costs and strong demand for most of its services.

