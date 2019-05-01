Discovery hires chief accountant, files mixed shelf

Discovery Communications says it's hired Lori Locke as chief accounting officer.

Kurt Wehner will continue on as CAO until June 1. Locke had previously served in the same role for Gannett.

Meanwhile, parent Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) has filed a mixed shelf registration of undetermined size. The registration concerns the possible offer of series A common stock, series C common stock, preferred stock, depositary shares, purchase contracts, purchase units and warrants by the parent -- as well as debt securities from any of Discovery Communications Holding, Discovery Communications LLC and Scripps Networks Interactive.