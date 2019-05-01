Magellan Midstream eyes Cushing-to-Houston pipeline with Midland origin

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +0.8% ) CEO Michael Myers says a proposed Midland origin point would attract sufficient commitments from shippers to proceed with a long-haul crude pipeline from Cushing, Okla., to Houston.

MMP decided not to pursue the Permian Gulf Coast pipeline project in March after it was unable to obtain enough commitments to proceed, but it has received "significant" market feedback that its Midland origin would be attractive, Mears said in today's earnings conference call.

"We’re fairly optimistic the combined interest between Cushing and Midland will lead to sufficient commitments to proceed, which is what we were unable to obtain from PGC just out of Midland only," Mears said.

The proposed pipeline would run 500 miles from its Cushing terminal to its East Houston terminal and would be expected to enter service in late 2020.