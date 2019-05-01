Peabody Energy's Q1 marked by declining coal shipments, revenues

Peabody Energy (BTU -5.7% ) is sharply lower despite better than expected Q1 earnings, as coal shipments and revenues fell in the quarter, driven by several weather and market related disruptions compared to the year-ago quarter.

Q1 coal sales sank 16.5% Y/Y to 40.5M st while revenues fell 14.4% to $1.25B.

BTU's total thermal operations sold 33.2M st in Q1, down 18.6% Y/Y; Powder River Basin shipments fell 22% to 25.3M st due to harsh winter weather and flooding affecting rail performance.

"Across the entire southern PRB, March shipments marked the lowest levels in over 20 years given these rail outages and delays," CFO Amy Schwets said in today's earnings conference call.

Nevertheless, BTU executives remain optimistic about future global demand and need for coal, and in H2 expects increased shipments from the Powder River Basin, seaborne thermal and met volumes, along with reduced met mining costs.