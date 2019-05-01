Devon Energy to focus mostly on oil production, led by Permian, Powder River

Devon Energy (DVN -0.9% ) says it expects oil growth driven by drilling in Texas' Permian and Wyoming's Powder River basins to accelerate in this year's H2, as the company focuses more on crude production and less on natural gas.

DVN expects to close by year-end on sales of two legacy assets - in Canadian oil sands and the Barnett Shale - and already has segregated them in its accounting tables; once the assets are sold, DVN will focus on four key plays in the Permian, Powder River Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas and the STACK play in Oklahoma.

DVN raised its full-year oil output guidance by 17%, and "if well productivity... continues to outperform expectations, there is certainly additional upside to our growth rates in 2019," CEO Dave Hager said during today's earnings conference call.

Q1 results included five wells in the Delaware Basin that averaged 24-hour rates of 10K boe/day each, a rate several times higher than an average Permian well.

DVN also expects to achieve at least $780M in sustainable yearly cost savings by 2021 vs. 2018, and Hager said 70% of the cost savings should already be achieved by the end of this year.