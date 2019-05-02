Facebook, FTC discuss settlement with stricter privacy rules - Politico

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and the FTC are negotiating a potential settlement that would create new serious privacy practices and roles along with an expected multibillion-dollar fine, Politico reports.

That would include a top privacy official who would be approved by the government and an "independent" oversight committee that could include boardmembers, according to the report. Facebook would also designate a key compliance officer (likely CEO/Chairman Mark Zuckerberg) who would ultimately be responsible for the policies.

But the current plan doesn't have new restrictions on the company's data handling, nor does it call for any checks on Zuckerberg himself, nor his removal as chairman.

Any settlement deal is subject to change until a majority of the FTC's five commissioners agree to it.

The company's earnings report last week was marked by a legal expense charge of $3B it took on in anticipation of an FTC fine. It's provided for that sum to rise to $5B.