PG&E seeks approval for $105M wildfire victim fund

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is seeking court approval for a $105M fund to help house victims of the wildfires blamed on the bankrupt California power provider.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January in anticipation of potentially billions of dollars in liabilities stemming from wildfires in California linked to or suspected to be linked to its equipment.

PG&E said in its filing that it believes it is probable that authorities will find its equipment sparked November's Camp Fire, California’s most destructive and deadliest fire of modern times.