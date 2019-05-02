Merck steps up MMR vaccine production

Merck (NYSE:MRK), the sole U.S. supplier of measles vaccines, has increased production to meet an uptick in U.S. demand amid the country's biggest outbreak in 25 years.

"The demand side of the equation hasn't been outstripping our underlying capacity," Chief Marketing Officer Mike Nally said in an interview.

The CDC reported 704 cases of measles as of April 26, a 1.3% increase since the 695 reported the week before, with the vast majority of cases occurring in children who have not received the MMR vaccine.