BOE set to keep rates steady

Policymakers at the Bank of England are likely to keep rates on hold today, but may adopt a more hawkish tone aimed at preparing financial markets for the possibility of a hike this year.

It'll be the first meeting since the U.K. and EU agreed to kick the Brexit can down the road until jack-o'-lanterns come out in October.

Meanwhile, Theresa May faces big losses in local elections as voters register a protest against the prime minister's handling of Brexit.

