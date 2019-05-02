Dieselgate has cost Volkswagen €30B so far

Sales of SUVs and cost cuts helped Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) shrug off a €1B legal charge and meet first-quarter operating profit forecasts, sending shares 5% higher in Frankfurt.

After-tax profit fell to €3.05B from €3.3B in the same quarter a year ago, while the "profit margin on sales" rose to 8.1% from 7.2% and group sales revenue rose 3.1% to €60B.

VW also said its diesel emissions scandal cost the carmaker €30B so far and would continue to hope for the best possible outcome for U.S. car tariffs.