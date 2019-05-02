U.S. House panel hearing set for 737 MAX

The U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will hold a May 15 hearing on the grounded Boeing 737 MAX (NYSE:BA) and the FAA aircraft certification program, Reuters reports.

The hearing is expected to include Acting FAA Administrator Dan Elwell, National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt and Earl Lawrence, who was named executive director of the FAA’s Aircraft Certification Service in 2018.

The committee said the hearing to be held by its aviation subcommittee will be on the "status of the Boeing 737 MAX."