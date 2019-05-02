Futures look past latest Fed meeting

For all the political pressure to ease policy and the mixed signals on growth and inflation, the Fed refused to signal anything other than that it was still on pause, while Chair Jerome Powell said the factors dragging on inflation might be "transitory," not "persistent."

That cooled over-excited U.S. shares on Wednesday, snapping the S&P 500's three-day winning streak and dragging down Wall Street.

U.S. futures today are turning higher once again - with the DJIA up 59 points - as the focus shifts to the next round of corporate earnings as well as economic data on U.S. jobless claims and factory orders.

Oil is down 0.8% at $63.08/bbl, gold is 1% lower at $1272/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.53%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, OTC:SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV