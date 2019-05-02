Sharp increase for EU's U.S. LNG imports

The EU will seek to increase its imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. to 8B cubic metres per year by 2023, more than double the level of 2018, according to the European Commission.

President Trump agreed with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker in July 2018 not to impose tariffs on EU cars as the two sides sought to improve economic ties, including a drive to increase U.S. exports of LNG.

