China blocks imports from two Canadian pork producers

China has suspended pork imports from two Canadian companies, marking the latest irritant in a widening diplomatic dispute.

"We have to look into this," Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said by phone from Ottawa. "It might be only administrative. We might be able to deal with the situation easily. I can't speculate on why the permits have been suspended."

Canada-China ties took a turn for the worse last December when police in Vancouver arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. Since then, China has arrested two Canadians and halted canola imports from two Canadian companies.