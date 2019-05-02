USMCA faces mounting Democratic resistance

As Congress returns from recess this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other prominent Democrats have signaled they won’t allow a vote on the Trump administration's U.S.-Mexico-Canada-Agreement.

Democrats said they want to make it easier to enforce new rules designed to strengthen labor rights in Mexico, saying a lack of worker protections there is hurting wages and job prospects for U.S. workers.

Trump administration officials, however, said these concerns can be handled in follow-up legislation that would implement USMCA.

