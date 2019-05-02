XPO Logistics gains after earnings

XPO Logistics reports revenue fell 1.7% Y/Y to $4.12B in Q1 after a reduction in business from the company's largest customer and foreign currency exchange swings factored in negatively.

XPO notes it generated significant growth within the logistics segment through e-commerce, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods and aerospace verticals.

The company churned up adjusted EBITDA of $343M during the quarters. $335M consensus.

Looking ahead, XPO expects revenue growth of 3% to 5% vs. +3.3% consensus and adjusted EBITDA $1.65B to $1.73B vs. $1.66B consensus.