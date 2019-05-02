FDA OKs Sanofi's dengue vaccine

The FDA has approved Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Dengvaxia (Dengue Tetravalent Vaccine, Live) for the prevention of dengue disease by serotypes 1 - 4 of the virus in people ages 9 - 16 years old living in endemic areas in the U.S. with a laboratory-documented prior infection.

The approval is narrower than the company would like, but the vaccine is a bit controversial since it is associated with a increased risk of infection in some people. For example, a person who has not had a previous dengue infection could develop dengue if given the vaccine.

Endemic areas in the U.S. are confined to Puerto Rico and certain other U.S. offshore territories and protectorates.