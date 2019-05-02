Avon Products leans on price/mix to offset volume drop

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) reports revenue growth of -3% in Q1 on a constant currency basis. Revenue increases in Asia Pacific, South Latin America and North Latin America were offset by a decline in Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Units sold fell 12% during the quarter, while price/mix contributed eight points of positive growth. Average order in constant dollars from reportable segments increased 6%,

Avon's adjusted operating margin increased 50 bps to 4.5% as cost savings initiatives factored in.

