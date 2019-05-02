Strong comp lifts Habit Restaurants

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) is up 3.35% in premarket trading after Q1 revenue topped even the highest estimate turned in analysts.

Company-owned restaurant comparable sales were up +3.2% to top the consensus estimate of +1.9%. Company-owned comparable restaurant sales growth was driven primarily by a 7.4% increase in average transaction amount, partially offset by a 4.2% drop in transactions. Habit expects company-owned comparable sales growth of 2.5% to 3.5% for the full year.

