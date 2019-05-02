Bank of England keeps policy steady; pound slips

Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee votes unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.75%.

The British pound weakens 0.1% against the U.S. dollar to $1.304.

Also votes unanimously to keep the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £10B.

Votes, also unanimously, to maintain the stock of U.K. government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £435B.

The BOE estimates that U.K. GDP grew 0.5% in Q1 2019, partly due to companies in the U.K. and the European Union building stocks ahead of recent Brexit deadlines.

"The Committee continues to judge that, were the economy to develop broadly in line with its Inflation Report projections, an ongoing tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period, at a gradual pace and to a limited extent, would be appropriate to return inflation sustainably to the 2% target at a conventional horizon."

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP