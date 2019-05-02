Store Capital Q1 beats; reaffirms guidance

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Q1 adjusted FFO of $107.8M, or 48 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 46 cents, and up from $85.9M, or 44 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $156.6M, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $152.2M, increased from $125.8M a year ago.

Reaffirms 2019 AFFO guidance of $1.90-$1.96 per share based on annual real estate acquisition volume, net of projected property sales, of ~$1.1B.

During the quarter, Store invested $393.3M in 83 properties at a weighted average initial cap rate of 7.8%.

Store sold four properties and recognized an aggregate net loss of $1.9M on the disposition during the quarter.

Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.

