Wayfair -6% after EBITDA loss

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is on watch after posting a larger Q1 loss than anticipated.

While revenue was up 39% to match the growth in active customers, an adjusted EBITDA loss of $102M was reported vs. -$99M expected and EPS was short by a penny.

Gross margin came in at 24.2% of sales vs. 23.8% consensus.

Key metrics: Average Wayfair order $237 vs. $236 a year ago, total orders +39% to 8.2M, orders per customers 1.85 vs. 1.79 a year ago.

Shares of Wayfair are down 5.86% premarket to $153.95. On a YTD basis, Wayfair is still up 78%.

