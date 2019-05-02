3M to buy medical device maker Acelity for $6.7B

3M (NYSE:MMM) is scooping up privately held medical device maker Acelity Inc. in a deal valued at $6.7B, including debt.

Acelity, under its KCI brand, makes advanced wound dressings and specialized systems that seal off wounds that continue to leak blood after surturing. It had revenue of $1.5B in 2018.

Excluding purchase accounting adjustments and anticipated one-time expenses related to the transaction and integration, 3M estimates the acquisition to be $0.25 accretive to earnings per share over the same period.

3M also now expects full-year 2019 share repurchases to be in the range of $1B-$1.5B, compared with a prior range of $2B-$4B.