Dunkin' Brands +3% after earnings topper

Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) reports U.S. comparable sales were up 2.4% for the Dunkin' Donuts chain in Q1 and were down 2.8% for Baskin-Robbins.

International comparable sales were up 2.9% for Dunkin' Donuts and down 2% for Baskin Robbins.

Consolidated adjusted operating income improved 150 bps to 33.3% of sales during the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company sees full-year EPS of $2.94 to $2.99 vs. $2.97 consensus. Dunkin' continues to expect to be at the low end of the range of 200 to 250 net new Dunkin' U.S. units during the year.

Shares of DNKN are up 2.55% premarket to $75.40 vs. a 52-week trading range of $61.69 to $77.36.

