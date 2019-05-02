Biogen's tofersen shows encouraging action in ALS study

Interim results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) tofersen (BIIB067) in adults with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) who harbor a confirmed superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) mutation demonstrated its potential in slowing the rate of clinical decline. The data will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting in Philadelphia.

50 participants were randomized to receive one of four doses of tofersen, an antisense oligonucleotide, or placebo for 12 weeks. Subjects receiving the highest dose (100 mg) over a three-month period showed a statistically significant lowering of SOD1 protein levels in cerebrospinal fluid and a "numerical trend" (not statistically valid) towards slowing clinical decline as measured by a scale called ALSFRS-R. Specifically, the mean decline in ALSFRS-R score from baseline to day 85 in the 100 mg arm was -1.1 compared to -5.3 in the control arm (48-point scale). The separation from placebo was most pronounced in patients with rapidly progressing disease.

A pivotal Phase 3 trial, VALOR, is currently recruiting patients. The estimated completion date is May 2020.