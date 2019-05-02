Teva top line down 19% as restructuring advances; shares down 2% premarket

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) Q1 results: Revenues: $4,295M (-15.2%) due mainly to the continued generic encroachment on Copaxone.

Key product sales (North America): Copaxone: $208M (-56%); Bendeka/Treanda: $122M (-33%); Anda: $379M (+14%); Generics: $966M (-11%).

Key product sales (Europe): Copaxone: $114M (-26%); Generics: $919M (-8%).

Net Loss: ($105M) (-110.0%); Loss Per Share: ($0.10) (-109.7%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $654M (-31.4%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.60 (-36.2%); CF Ops: $112M (-92.5%).

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $17.0B - 17.4B (unch); non-GAAP EPS: $2.20 - 2.50 (unch).

The Company is on track to reduce cost base by $3B by end of this year under its two-year restructuring program.

$489M of long-lived assets written down.

Shares are down 2% premarket.

