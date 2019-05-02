Square poised for strong revenue growth - Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Jeff Cantwell sees Square's (NYSE:SQ) recent product launches and Cash App sustaining strong core subscription and services-based revenue, even though Q2 guidance "underwhelmed."

Square is down 6.1% in premarket trading after issuing soft Q2 guidance after the close on Wednesday; Q1 gross payment volume also missed estimates, he said.

He likes that Square increased its year forecast and notes that S&SB revenue keeps exceeding high expectations.

Boosts price target to $94 from $92.

"We'd be buying the dip," Cantwell writes, adding there's "no real change" to Guggenheim's 2019/2020 outlook.