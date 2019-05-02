Kimco Q1 beats, boosts 2019 NOI growth guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Q1 FFO of $58.4M, or 38 cents per share, compares with $161.4M, or 38 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Per-share figure beats the consensus estimate of 36 cents.
Q1 same-property net operating income rose 3.7% Y/Y.
Pro-rata occupancy of 96.0% improved 20 basis points from Q4 2018.
Reaffirms 2019 FFO per share guidance of $1.44-$1.48.
Boosts assumption for 2019 same-property NOI growth (excluding redevelopments) to 1.75%-2.50% vs. prior range of 1.50%-2.50%.
Changes assumption for dispositions blended cap rate to 7.25%-7.75% from 7.50%-8.0%.
Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
