Caterpillar ups dividend by 20%, raises guidance

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has authorized an increase to its quarterly cash dividend of 20% to $1.03 per share of common stock, payable August 20, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 22, 2019.

"Caterpillar expects to increase the dividend in each of the following four years by at least a high single-digit percentage. With its remaining free cash flow, the company intends to repurchase shares on a more consistent basis, with the goal of at least offsetting dilution in market downturns," according to a press release.

Later today, Caterpillar's executive leadership team will describe its plans to grow services. It intends to double Machine, Energy & Transportation services sales to about $28B by 2026, from a 2016 baseline of about $14B.

Updated outlook for 2019: EPS of $12.06-$13.06 (vs. previous guidance of $11.75-$12.75). Other 2019 assumptions include: Restructuring costs of about $100M-$200M and capex of $1.3B-$1.5B.