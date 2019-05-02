More on Dana's Q1 mixed results

Dana (NYSE:DAN) reports revenue rose 5% in Q1, on a constant-currency basis.

Revenue by segment: Light Vehicle: $906M (-4.6%); Commercial Vehicle: $431M (+7.8%); Off-Highway: $552M (+12.2%); Power Technologies: $274M (-7.4%)

Gross margin rate down 50 bps to 13.9%.

SG&A expense rate up 20 bps to 6.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.6% to $257M.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: $8.95B to $9.35B; Adjusted EBITDA: $1.085B to $1.165B; Adjusted EBITDA margin: ~12.3%; Adjusted EPS: $2.95 to $3.45; Operating cash flow: ~5.5% of sales; Adjusted free cash flow: ~3% of sales.

"Our strong first quarter supports delivering our full-year guidance and keeps us firmly on the path to achieve our long-term targets," said Jonathan Collins, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Dana. "Our outlook for 2019 and 2020 continues to be positive due to our robust sales backlog, stable end markets, and accretive acquisitions."

Previously: Dana beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (May 2)