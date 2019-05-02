Scorpio Tankers up ~2% on Q1 earnings beat

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) up 1.7% in pre-market as the company back in black after posting net loss last year, by reducing overall costs in Q1

Vessel operating cost declines to $69M (35% of sales vs. 45% in 2018), primarily due to take over costs incurred for six vessels acquired from NPTI that transitioned technical management in Q1 2018

Voyage expenses is down to $0.3M from $3.3M.

TCE revenue is up 25% Y/Y to $195.5M, due 39% increase in TCE revenue per day to $18,570 per day, partially offset by a reduction of fleet to an average of 119.3 from 128.

Operating margin expands from 4.7% to 30.7%; adj. EBITDA margin is up from 36.8% to 57.8%.

