Bad weather, sluggish auto and smartphone growth hit DowDuPont's Q1

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) -0.8% pre-market after Q1 earnings of $0.84/share were roughly in line with Wall Street expectations but fell from $1.12/share in the year-ago quarter, and operating EBITDA fell 17% Y/Y to ~$4B.

Floods in the midwestern U.S. and "sluggish" growth in auto and smartphone markets hit prices of DWDP's specialty and agricultural chemicals as well as volumes in North America; DWDP had warned about these impacts last month.

DWDP says Q1 volume gains of 3% in Asia Pacific and 1% in EMEA were more than offset by volume declines in U.S. and Canada of 7% and 1% in Latin America.

For Q2, DWDP sees Specialty Products net sales declining by mid-single digits and operating EBITDA down by low-single digits, and forecasts Agriculture (Corteva) net sales falling by low-single digits and operating EBITDA down 3%-5%.

For FY 2019, DWDP reaffirms Specialty Products net sales flat and operating EBITDA up 3%-5%, and reaffirms Agriculture net sales flat and operating EBITDA of $2.8B.

The company's Q1 results still included its materials science business, which recently was spun off into its own company - Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) - which posted a 24% drop in Q1 operating EBITDA to $1.92B, hurt by lower chemical prices.

Net sales at DWDP fell 9% Y/Y to $19.6B, while sales at Dow slid 10% to $10.7B.

For Q2, Dow guides for revenues of $11B-$11.5B, below the $12B analyst consensus estimate.