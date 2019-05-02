Apollo Global +5.0% on c-conversion; Q1 EPS beats

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) jumps 5.0% in premarket trading after announcing it will convert from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation, a move intended to broaden its shareholder base and enhance liquidity.

APO sees pro-forma for conversion, 2018 impact to class A shareholder cash earnings of ~5%.

The company says that "over a cycle as realizations increase," he conversion is expected to increase expected dilution in the range of ~7%-9% per year.

Q1 EPS of 67 cents, beating the average analyst estimate of 64 cents, compares with a loss of $1.00 per share in Q4 2018 and loss of 34 cents per share in Q1 2018.

Q1 distributable earnings of $207.4M, or 50 cents per share, compares with $249.9M, or 60 cents per share, in Q4 2018 and $188.6M, or 46 cents per share , in Q1 2018.

Q1 fee-related earnings of $209.8M, or 51 cents per share, vs. $255.6M, or 62 cents per share, in Q4 2018 and $132.9M, or 32 cents per share, in Q1 2018.

Total assets under management of $303.0B increased from $280.3B at the end of Q4 2018, driven by $24.9B of inflows during the quarter, primarily from Athene, Athora, and advisory assets.

Dry powder of $46B.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Apollo Global Management beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (May 2)